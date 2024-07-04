Here are the winners of the 55th AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — Tens of thousands of runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes participated in the 55th Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race on Thursday.

The Fourth of July tradition took the competitors more than six miles down Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to the finish line off 10th Street near Piedmont Park.

Here are the results by division with the winners’ unofficial times.

Elite Men: Sabastian Sawe, 29-year-old from Kenya. Sawe finished the race in 28 minutes and three seconds, 1.07 seconds ahead of 28-year-old Daniel Ebenyo from Kenya.

Sabastian Sawe, 29-year-old from Kenya. Sawe finished the race in 28 minutes and three seconds, 1.07 seconds ahead of 28-year-old Daniel Ebenyo from Kenya. Elite Women: Stacy Ndiwa, 31-year-old from Kenya. Ndiwa finished the 10K in 31 minutes and 12 seconds and won by less than a second over 32-year-old Irine Cheptai from Kenya.

Stacy Ndiwa, 31-year-old from Kenya. Ndiwa finished the 10K in 31 minutes and 12 seconds and won by less than a second over 32-year-old Irine Cheptai from Kenya. Wheelchair men: Daniel Romanchuk, 25-year-old from Illinois. With a time of 19 minutes and 37 seconds, this is Romanchuk’s second consecutive win in the division.

Daniel Romanchuk, 25-year-old from Illinois. With a time of 19 minutes and 37 seconds, this is Romanchuk’s second consecutive win in the division. Wheelchair women: Susannah Scaroni, 33-year-old from Illinois. She completed the race in 21 minutes and 39 seconds to secure her third win in a row.

Click here for full Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race results.

