AJC Peachtree Road Race: Today is the final day to register

ATLANTA — Today is the final day to register for the 56th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race.

Registration closes tonight at 11:59 p.m.

Each year, more than 50,000 participants join the 10-kilometer race from Lenox Square in Buckhead all the way down Peachtree Road to Piedmont Park in midtown on the Fourth of July weekend.

Fireworks return to Buckhead this year for the first time since 2016. They will launch from the Macy’s parking deck at Lenox Square on July 3 at 9:15 p.m. The event is open to participants and their guests.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Every participant age 21 or older will receive a Sweetwater beer at the finish line in Piedmont Park. Non-alcoholic options will be available as well.

New post-race festivities will include beer gardens and live music.

Kids age 14 and under can participate in a free Peachtree Junior event on July 3. Young runners will receive an Adidas shirt, race bib, and medal.

Runners can secure guaranteed placement in early waves of the race by registering through the Kilometer Kids Charity Wave, supporting Atlanta Track Club’s free youth running program.

Atlanta Track Club members are guaranteed the lowest registration price. Non-members can register through the charity wave program.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group