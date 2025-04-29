Multiple people detained after shots fired inside Cobb County business

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police in Marietta are working to learn what led up to gunshots being fired inside a business Tuesday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene at 450 Cobb Pkwy around 4:15 p.m. where multiple Marietta patrol vehicles were surrounding the building.

Police told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter that someone went inside the building and fired a weapon at the ceiling. It’s unclear of the intention of the gunshot, whether it was self-defense or a threat.

Marietta police told Channel 2 Action News five people were detained, but no one was injured.

According to police, it started with some sort of dispute.

Police said the building has two businesses. Everyone was evacuated while police investigated.

This is a developing story. Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter is working to learn more for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

