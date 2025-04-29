Metro Atlanta paramedic sentenced for raping woman he found asleep in her car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An Emergency Medical Services (EMS) driver will spend years behind bars after he was convicted of rape.

On Friday, a DeKalb County jury found 47-year-old Bruce Andre Hines, guilty of rape for the sexual assault of a 51-year-old woman.

According to court documents, in March 2023, Hines admitted to “initiating nonconsensual sex with the victim in a discreet parking lot next to an abandoned structure.”

The 51-year-old victim told police she was parked on the side of the road and sleeping in her car when Hines targeted her in the middle of the night.

He was off the job when he targeted the woman in the 4400 block of Glenwood Road on March 5, 2023, between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said Hines told the victim that a call had come in to police reporting a person asleep in a car, and that he had cancelled the call so she would not go to jail.

In an interview with police, Hines reportedly admitted that his “victim was inebriated after leaving a nightclub.”

The DA said Hines moved the victim’s car and the emergency SUV he was driving to an abandoned parking lot, then got into the car with the victim. The victim, who had fallen back asleep, woke up to Hines assaulting her in her car.

Police say the two did not know each other.

Court documents revealed that after assaulting her, Hines used the victim’s phone to call one of her friends, telling them the victim was not in a safe area to leave her car. The friend agreed to meet Hines with the victim and her car at a gas station on Covington Highway.

The friend dropped Hines off at his SUV. Once Hines got out of the friend’s vehicle, the victim made an immediate outcry about the assault to her friend and called police to report the crime.

DKPD said after interviewing Hines’ victim, there was enough evidence to charge him with multiple crimes.

A judge sentenced Hines to 25 years to serve in custody. He will also be required to spend the remainder of his life on probation and will have to register as a sex offender.

