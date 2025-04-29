2 women stole nearly $500,000 from their former job, Dunwoody police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are searching for a pair of women they say embezzled nearly half a million dollars.
Police say a local business contacted them in December after noticing something wrong with their financial accounts.
Investigators say they learned that between May 2022 and August 2024, the company was missing nearly $500,000.
Police have now obtained arrest warrants for a former employee, 48-year-old Felicia Kelley, and another woman, 45-year-old Nichole Allen.
Neither woman has been arrested. It’s unclear what exact charges they’ll face after being taken into custody.
Police did not identify the business from which they say Kelley and Allen stole.
Anyone with information should call police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
