SCOTUS hearing case of Atlanta family whose home was mistakenly raided by the FBI

ATLANTA — The Supreme Court of the United States will hear the case of an Atlanta family whose home was mistakenly raided by the FBI on Tuesday.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln has been following Trina Martin’s fight against the federal government for years.

In October 2017, FBI agents came into Trina Martin’s Atlanta home, pointing guns at her and her then-boyfriend while her then-7-year-old son watched in another room.

Within a few minutes, agents realized they had the wrong home and left Martin’s house.

The agent who led the raid said his personal GPS led him to the wrong place while they looked for a suspected gang member a few houses away.

It wasn’t until an agent double-checked the mailbox numbers that the FBI realized it was the wrong home.

On Tuesday, Martin’s attorney will go before the U.S. Supreme Court and ask justices to reinstate her 2019 lawsuit against the federal government that accused the agents of assault and battery, false arrest and more.

In 2022, an Atlanta federal judge dismissed the lawsuit. That decision was upheld by a Court of Appeals judge last year. The Supreme Court agreed to hear arguments in the case in January.

“I am so happy and filled with gratitude for our case to be seen and recognized,” Martin told Lincoln. “When something like this happens whether it’s intentional or by mistake, it shatters that sense of safety that we all have.”

The Supreme Court is set to hear Martin’s case on Tuesday morning. Get the latest updates on the hearing on WSBTV.com and on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

