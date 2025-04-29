Cause of death revealed for 3-month-old boy found dead in College Park motel

The autopsy for a 3-month-old boy found dead inside a College Park motel has revealed the infant died from dehydration and undernourishment.

“The cause of death is listed as dehydration and undernourishment due to infant neglect,” the Fulton County Medical Examiner confirmed via email to Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

In January, authorities arrested and charged Jerry Chambers Jr., 21, with murder and cruelty to children. Police say he left his son, Joshua, in a room at the Travelodge on Old National Parkway.

It was around 2:30 p.m. Jan. 28 when officers responded to the motel, where Chambers told them that he had left his son in the room on a Sunday while he went to work, police said.

In an interview with investigators, Chambers also claimed that he tried to save his son after he found him “unresponsive and foaming at the mouth,” according to the arrest affidavit.

“He attempted to resuscitate (him), but he remained unresponsive,” according to the affidavit.

Police said instead of calling 911, Chambers left the hotel and went to another hotel with a friend.

“He then came back to the location (motel) and packed a bag with (child) still unresponsive,” the officer wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Investigators say Chambers waited two days before he called 911.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Channel 2 is working to get a statement from Chambers’ lawyer.

