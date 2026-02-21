Georgia man working security at a party handcuffed woman, hit her in the face, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A Georgia man is facing kidnapping charges after he was accused of handcuffing a woman at a party he was working.

Oconee County sheriff’s deputies in South Carolina say Jordan Hardesty, 20, was arrested early Sunday morning after they were called to a party.

Deputies say they were called to the home for a disturbance.

In a separate incident, a woman told them she had been handcuffed by Hardesty.

Investigators say Hardesty was working as a security guard at the party, but is not certified by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The woman said she asked Hardesty and other security guards to remove someone from the party, but they refused. That’s when she says an argument began with Hardesty.

She says he put her in handcuffs and hit her in the face several times.

Hardesty was charged with kidnapping and assault and battery. He remains in jail on a $26,087.50 bond.

