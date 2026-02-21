Forsyth deputies foil alleged heavy equipment theft ring

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after he was accused of trying to steal heavy equipment as part of a broader theft scheme, according to Forsyth County deputies.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety Commercial Vehicle Division alerted Forsyth County deputies about a suspected theft ring that may have been targeting a location in Forsyth County.

Authorities say the suspect’s method involved contacting a tow truck company and directing the driver to a location to pick up heavy equipment. Deputies say the tow truck driver was unaware the equipment was being stolen and believed the transport was legitimate.

On Feb.18, state officials notified Forsyth County deputies that a theft was about to occur. Deputies say the suspect took a taxi from Atlanta to Forsyth County, where a skid-steer was loaded onto a tow truck.

As the tow truck attempted to leave with the equipment, deputies stopped the operation and took the suspect into custody.

Authorities say both the taxi driver and tow truck driver were cleared of any wrongdoing.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Antonio Dozier of Conley, has been charged with felony theft by taking and loitering and prowling. He is being held without bond.

Officials say the investigation into the suspected theft ring remains ongoing.

