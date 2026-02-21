Suspect arrested weeks after Woodstock apartment shooting that killed 18-year-old

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The Woodstock Police Department has announced an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred last month at the Riverstock Apartments.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say Prince Phillip Rolle, 18, of Locust Grove, has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated Assault in the death of Matthew Milner, also 18.

Officers responded to the Riverstock Apartment complex just after 5:30 p.m. on January 26, following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Milner suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say officers and Woodstock firefighters kept the teen breathing while paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital.

Milner was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives launched a homicide investigation with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cobb County Police Department.

Investigators say they were able to identify a suspect vehicle connected to the shooting, which ultimately led them to identify Rolle as a suspect. Detectives obtained arrest warrants charging him with murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to at least three neighbors who said the teen lived with his mother, and they saw him in passing, but didn’t know much more about him. Another neighbor told Fernandes that the heavy police presence scared him.

“I just saw a lot of police cars, and recently, it just got bad around here,” the neighbor said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Authorities say Rolle was later taken into custody by the Atlanta Police Department during an unrelated encounter. He has since been transported to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held.

“I am proud of the great investigative work done by the Woodstock Police officers,” said Woodstock Police Chief Roland Castro. “We are very grateful for the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and it is my sincere hope that the Milner family finds a measure of closure through this arrest.”

The investigation remains active. However, authorities say there is no indication of any ongoing threat to the community.

©2026 Cox Media Group