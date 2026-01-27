18-year-old killed in Woodstock apartment complex

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on Monday evening.

Police were called to the Riverstock Apartments on Arnold Mill Road just after 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Matthew Milner shot and injured. He was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have not released details about what led up to the shooting.

There is no word on possible suspects.

