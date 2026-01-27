Killer on the run after teen found shot in Woodstock apartment he shared with his mother

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A Woodstock teenager has been killed in the apartment he shared with his mother.

Police say there’s nearly no crime in the area and very little violent crime in all of Woodstock.

Investigators said they received reports of gunshots from a neighbor around 5:30 p.m. on Monday coming from the second floor of Building 5 at the Riverstock Apartment complex on Arnold Mill Road.

That’s when Woodstock police said investigators found Matthew Milner, 18, shot, but still alive.

Police say officers and Woodstock firefighters kept the teen breathing while paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital. The teen died a short time later.

