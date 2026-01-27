‘Young driver’ caught speeding at 132 mph

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Floyd County police are sharing a reminder about the dangers of excessive speeding after an officer stopped a ‘young driver’ traveling at an extreme speed over the weekend.

According to the Floyd County Police Department, Officer Masciovecchio clocked the driver traveling 132 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone, more than double the posted speed limit.

Police say speeds that high leave drivers with little to no time to react if something goes wrong.

“At 132mph, your reaction time is nearly non-existent,“ the department said. ”Minor steering corrections can result in catastrophic crashes that almost always end in a fatality.”

Officers say traffic enforcement is not just about issuing tickets, it’s about preventing tragedies before they happen.

Police say the goal is simple: slow down and arrive alive.

The driver’s age and identity were not released.

