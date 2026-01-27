UPS cutting 30,000 operational jobs as it continues wind down with Amazon

ATLANTA — Sandy Springs-based UPS announced on Tuesday that it will be cutting 30,000 operational jobs in 2026 during its fourth-quarter earnings call.

The cuts come as it winds down its partnership with Amazon. CFO Brian Dykes said the company intends to glide down another 1 million pieces per day by Amazon volume.

Coming with that reduction will also be a reduction in jobs.

“In terms of variable costs, we expect to reduce operational positions by up to 30,000,” CFO Brian Dykes said during the call. “This will be accomplished through attrition, and we expect to offer a second voluntary separation program for full-time drivers.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Dykes said that UPS plans to reduce total operational hours by about 25 million tied to the decline with Amazon.

UPS said it is also closing 24 buildings in the first half of 2026 and is evaluating additional buildings to possibly close later in the year.

Last year, UPS cut 48,000 jobs from its management and operational workforce.

With the wind down with Amazon, Dykes said the company expects to save about $3 billion in the next year.

©2026 Cox Media Group