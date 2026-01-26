‘The Blind Side’ actor on life support at Atlanta hospital

ATLANTA — An actor known for his role in “The Blind Side” alongside Sandra Bullock is fighting for his life in the hospital.

Quinton Aaron, 41, is on life support with a severe blood infection, according to a GoFundMe from the Veterans Aid Network.

Aaron’s manager confirmed that he is being treated after a fall at his Atlanta home several days ago.

"Quinton is one of the kindest, most genuine people you could ever meet. He shows up for others. He encourages, uplifts, and gives freely of himself, often without asking for anything in return," the GoFundMe campaign reads.

An update on Monday says that while he remains on life support, Aaron has been able to open his eyes and has regained some feeling in his foot. He will require physical therapy to be able to walk again after he’s released from the hospital.

In October, Aaron shared on social media that he had lost 200 pounds, getting down from his heaviest weight of 575 pounds.

He’s best known for portraying former NFL player Michael Oher in 2009’s “The Blind Side,” which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Sandra Bullock, who portrayed Oher’s adoptive mother, won the Oscar for Best Actress.

You can donate to the GoFundMe benefiting Aaron and his family here.

