Dangerously cold conditions – protect people, pets, pipes

ATLANTA — Very cold air is blowing in tonight and into Tuesday morning.

Morning low temperatures will be in the teens in metro Atlanta and around north Georgia, with the north Georgia mountains dropping into the single digits.

The wind chill will range from minus-5 degrees to 15, so a cold weather advisory has been issued.

It will be dangerously cold, so dress warmly if you’re outside and protect pets and exposed pipes, said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz.

Expect cold mornings and chilly afternoons through this week, before it becomes even colder again this weekend.

