SCHOOL CLOSINGS: List of Georgia districts canceling or going virtual Tuesday

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — All of north Georgia’s school districts made the decision to cancel class or have a virtual day on Monday.

But as icy conditions and power outages continue in some north Georgia counties, some have decided to cancel or go virtual on Tuesday.

Channel 2 Action News will update with more school closures as they are announced.

These districts have changed their schedules on Tuesday.

CLOSED

  • Banks County Schools
  • Clarke County Schools
  • Commerce City Schools
  • Habersham County Schools
  • Jackson County Schools
  • Oglethorpe County Schools
  • Rabun County Schools
  • Randolph County, Ala. Schools
  • Union County Schools
  • White County Schools

VIRTUAL

  • Buford City Schools
  • Dawson County Schools
  • Fannin County Schools
  • Gainesville City Schools
  • Hall County Schools
  • Lumpkin County Schools
  • Madison County Schools
  • Pickens County Schools

DELAYED

  • Clay County, N.C. Schools - Delayed by 2 Hours
  • Gilmer County Schools - Delayed by 2 Hours
  • Forsyth County Schools - Delayed by 2 Hours
  • Polk County Schools - Delayed by 2 Hours

