SCHOOL CLOSINGS: List of Georgia districts canceling or going virtual Tuesday

ATLANTA — All of north Georgia’s school districts made the decision to cancel class or have a virtual day on Monday.
But as icy conditions and power outages continue in some north Georgia counties, some have decided to cancel or go virtual on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Channel 2 Action News will update with more school closures as they are announced.
These districts have changed their schedules on Tuesday.
CLOSED
- Banks County Schools
- Clarke County Schools
- Commerce City Schools
- Habersham County Schools
- Jackson County Schools
- Oglethorpe County Schools
- Rabun County Schools
- Randolph County, Ala. Schools
- Union County Schools
- White County Schools
VIRTUAL
- Buford City Schools
- Dawson County Schools
- Fannin County Schools
- Gainesville City Schools
- Hall County Schools
- Lumpkin County Schools
- Madison County Schools
- Pickens County Schools
DELAYED
- Clay County, N.C. Schools - Delayed by 2 Hours
- Gilmer County Schools - Delayed by 2 Hours
- Forsyth County Schools - Delayed by 2 Hours
- Polk County Schools - Delayed by 2 Hours
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group