SCHOOL CLOSINGS: List of Georgia districts canceling or going virtual Tuesday

ATLANTA — All of north Georgia’s school districts made the decision to cancel class or have a virtual day on Monday.

But as icy conditions and power outages continue in some north Georgia counties, some have decided to cancel or go virtual on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News will update with more school closures as they are announced.

These districts have changed their schedules on Tuesday.

CLOSED

Banks County Schools

Clarke County Schools

Commerce City Schools

Habersham County Schools

Jackson County Schools

Oglethorpe County Schools

Rabun County Schools

Randolph County, Ala. Schools

Union County Schools

White County Schools

VIRTUAL

Buford City Schools

Dawson County Schools

Fannin County Schools

Gainesville City Schools

Hall County Schools

Lumpkin County Schools

Madison County Schools

Pickens County Schools

DELAYED

Clay County, N.C. Schools - Delayed by 2 Hours

Gilmer County Schools - Delayed by 2 Hours

Forsyth County Schools - Delayed by 2 Hours

Polk County Schools - Delayed by 2 Hours

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group