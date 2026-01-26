How much ice did we get? Here is a city-by-city list

ATLANTA — As North Georgia cleans up from this weekend’s ice storm, we are getting a better picture of which areas saw the most ice accumulation.

Severe Weather Team 2 spent the weekend warning our viewers that there could be significant ice buildup across parts of North Georgia.

We know now that the hardest hit areas saw at least ½ inch of ice. That amount was measured in Cleveland, Georgia, Vogel State Park, and Blood Mountain.

RELATED STORIES:

Jefferson, Dahlonega, Milton, and Lake Lanier Islands saw just under that amount at .40 inches of ice.

Athens and Dallas saw about .30 inches of ice, while Lawrenceville, Snellville, Dunwoody, Tucker, Dawsonville, Acworth, and Cartersville all saw .25 inches of ice accumulation.

Here is a full list:

CLEVELAND - 0.50 IN

VOGEL STATE PARK - 0.50 IN

BLOOD MOUNTAIN - 0.50 IN

JEFFERSON - 0.45 IN

DAHLONEGA - 0.40 IN

MILTON - 0.40 IN

LAKE LANIER ISLANDS - 0.40 IN

CONYERS - 0.30 IN

ATHENS - 0.30 IN

DALLAS - 0.27 IN

LAWRENCEVILLE - 0.25 IN

SNELLVILLE - 0.25 IN

DUNWOODY - 0.25 IN

TUCKER - 0.25 IN

DAWSONVILLE - 0.25 IN

ACWORTH - 0.25 IN

WHITEHALL - 0.25 IN

BALL GROUND - 0.25 IN

CARTERSVILLE - 0.25 IN

BETHLEHEM - 0.25 IN

BERKELEY LAKE - 0.20 IN

ROSWELL - 0.20 IN

AUSTELL - 0.20 IN

HOLLY SPRING - 0.20 IN

ALPHARETTA - 0.19 IN

ROSWELL - 0.15 IN

AVONDALE ESTATES - 0.15 IN

LILBURN - 0.13 IN

LILBURN - 0.10 IN

DECATUR - 0.10 IN

AVONDALE ESTATES - 0.10 IN

DOUGLASVILLE - 0.05 IN

LOCUST GROVE - 0.01 IN

MCDONOUGH - 0.01 IN

VILLA RICA - 0.01 IN

©2026 Cox Media Group