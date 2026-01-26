Road conditions still risky in areas in wake of Georgia winter storm

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — After severe winter weather across north Georgia, roads are still a risky situation for drivers.

According to Triple Team Traffic, multiple parts of north Georgia are still icy and trucks are still treating interstates across the region.

Officials in Habersham County said they are continuing recovery efforts, with 115 roads impacted by downed trees.

The county said at least half of those roads have power lines entangled in debris, adding hazardous conditions.

GDOT is urging Georgia drivers and residents to stay cautions while refreezing remains a threat through the day on Monday.

The agency said extremely cold temperatures continue to pose hazards for drivers and the refreezing that is expected may create black ice, especially on bridges, overpasses, shaded areas and elevated roadways.

GDOT crews remain on the roads for road treatment operations, spreading salt and treating hot spots.

Drivers are urged to be mindful of crews working along interstates and state routes, asking them to drive below the speed limit and move a lane over when possible.

The Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511GA traffic program shows a variety of weather-related conditions across north and northeast Georgia at the following locations, as of 11:52 a.m.

Icy patches on:

CLARKE COUNTY

Icy patches on SR 10 both directions at SR 15/TIMOTHY RD. Left lane blocked.

FULTON COUNTY

Icy patches on GA400 southbound past Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta, one lane is blocked

LUMPKIN COUNTY

Icy patches on SR 11 both directions past BLOOD MOUNTAIN COVE RD. All lanes closed.

MURRAY COUNTY

Icy patches on SR 2 both directions at FORT MOUNTAIN. All lanes closed in Chatworth, Ga. through Gilmer-Murray county line

UNION COUNTY

Icy patches on SR 11 both directions at HWY 76. All lanes closed.



Icy patches in both directions on SR 72 at Gholston street in Comer, all lanes are closed

Tree limbs down on:

HABERSHAM COUNTY

Tree limb(s) on SR 15 LOOP both directions at SR 15. All lanes closed.



Tree limb(s) on SR 17 both directions past PREACHER CAMPBELL RD. All lanes closed



Tree limb(s) on SR 17 both directions at SAM BELL RD. All lanes closed



Tree limb(s) on SR 109 both directions past WILLIAMS MILL RD. All lanes closed



Tree limb(s) on SR 197 both directions past SHOAL CREEK RD. All lanes closed.



Tree limb(s) on SR 255 both directions at SUNBURST LANE. All lanes closed



Tree limb(s) on SR 356 both directions at CAMP RD. All lanes closed



Tree limb(s) on SR 356 both directions before RUBY FALLS RD . All lanes closed



Tree limb(s) on SR 356 both directions past SKY LAKE RD. All lanes closed

UNION COUNTY

Tree limb(s) on SR 11 both directions before WOLF PEN GAP RD. All lanes closed

WHITE COUNTY

Tree limb(s) on SR 11 both directions at HIGHWAY 75 ALT. All lanes closed



Tree limb(s) on SR 356 both directions at NORTHVIEW DR. All lanes closed



Tree limb(s) on SR 356 both directions at N FERN COVE RD . All lanes closed



Tree limb(s) on SR 356 both directions at CRUMLEY CREEK RD . All lanes closed.



Tree limb(s) on SR 384 both directions at CAROLINA SPRINGS RD. All lanes closed



Tree limb(s) on SR 384 both directions past FOSTER PLACE. All lanes closed

