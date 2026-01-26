Icy conditions linger, temperatures plummeting across north Georgia

ATLANTA — Freezing rain and sleet has moved out of north Georgia, but now the coldest air of the season is settling in behind it.

Temperatures will plummet into the mid to low 20s by mid-morning.

An ice storm warning remains in effect for several counties until 10 a.m. Monday but not because of additional precipitation. It’s because of refreezing, especially on secondary, untreated roads. Also, in northeast Georgia where a glaze of ice remains in trees, gusty wind will create the potential for additional power outages.

With the plummeting temperatures, a cold weather advisory is in effect for Monday for dangerously cold wind chills across north Georgia.

Wind chills for most of us will drop into the teens and some areas could feel wind chills as low as -4 degrees.

