MARTA ramping service back up following weekend ice storm

ATLANTA — MARTA said it is ramping back up its services following the weekend’s ice storm that hit North Georgia.
While still operating on a reduced schedule, the transportation agency said it is increasing its bus frequency starting at Noon on Monday, as well as adding more routes.
Here are the added routes that will begin at Noon:
- Route 5 - Piedmont Road/Sandy Springs - 20 minutes
- Route 12 - Howell Mill Road /Cumberland - 20 minutes
- Route 15 - Candler Road - 20 minutes
- Route 39 - Buford Highway - 20 minutes
- Route 50 - Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway - 30 minutes
- Route 55 - Jonesboro Road - 20 minutes
- Route 71 - Cascade Road - 20 minutes
- Route 73 - Fulton Industrial - 20 minutes
- Route 78 - Cleveland Avenue - 20 minutes
- Route 83 - Campbellton Road - 15 minutes
- Route 89 - Old National Highway - 20 minutes
- Route 95 - Metropolitan Parkway - 20 minutes
- Route 117 - Rockbridge Road/Panola Road - 30 minutes
- Route 121 - Memorial Drive/North Hairston Road - 20 minutes
- Route 181 - Washington Road/Fairburn - 40 minutes
- Route 186 - Rainbow Drive/South DeKalb - 30 minutes
- Route 193 - Morrow/Jonesboro - 30 minutes
- Lifeline Routes
- Route 6 - Clifton Road/Emory – 45 minutes
- Route 8 - North Druid Hills – 30 minutes
- Route 19 - Clairmont/W. Howard Avenue – 40 minutes
- Route 40 - Peachtree Street/Downtown – 45 minutes
- Route 107 - Glenwood – 30 minutes
- Route 110 - Peachtree Road/Buckhead – 20 minutes
- Route 111 - Snapfinger Woods – 40 minutes
- Route 123 - Church Street – 60 minutes
- Route 185 - Alpharetta – 40 minutes
- Route 196 - Upper Riverdale – 30 minutes
OTHER SERVICES:
RAIL SERVICE:
- Trains arriving every 10-20 minutes. Visit MARTA for rail schedules.
North/South
- Operating as scheduled.
East/West
- Green Line operating from Bankhead to Vine City Stations.
- Blue Line operating from Indian Creek to H.E. Holmes Stations.
Streetcar
- Shuttle van servicing route arriving approximately every 45 minutes.
MARTA MOBILITY SERVICE:
Current bookings will continue for the remainder of the day.
No further same-day bookings accepted.
Subscriptions are cancelled for the remainder of the day, and will resume tomorrow pending restoration of full service.
