MARTA ramping service back up following weekend ice storm

ATLANTA — MARTA said it is ramping back up its services following the weekend’s ice storm that hit North Georgia.

While still operating on a reduced schedule, the transportation agency said it is increasing its bus frequency starting at Noon on Monday, as well as adding more routes.

Here are the added routes that will begin at Noon:

Route 5 - Piedmont Road/Sandy Springs - 20 minutes

Route 12 - Howell Mill Road /Cumberland - 20 minutes

Route 15 - Candler Road - 20 minutes

Route 39 - Buford Highway - 20 minutes

Route 50 - Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway - 30 minutes

Route 55 - Jonesboro Road - 20 minutes

Route 71 - Cascade Road - 20 minutes

Route 73 - Fulton Industrial - 20 minutes

Route 78 - Cleveland Avenue - 20 minutes

Route 83 - Campbellton Road - 15 minutes

Route 89 - Old National Highway - 20 minutes

Route 95 - Metropolitan Parkway - 20 minutes

Route 117 - Rockbridge Road/Panola Road - 30 minutes

Route 121 - Memorial Drive/North Hairston Road - 20 minutes

Route 181 - Washington Road/Fairburn - 40 minutes

Route 186 - Rainbow Drive/South DeKalb - 30 minutes

Route 193 - Morrow/Jonesboro - 30 minutes

Lifeline Routes

Route 6 - Clifton Road/Emory – 45 minutes

Route 8 - North Druid Hills – 30 minutes

Route 19 - Clairmont/W. Howard Avenue – 40 minutes

Route 40 - Peachtree Street/Downtown – 45 minutes

Route 107 - Glenwood – 30 minutes

Route 110 - Peachtree Road/Buckhead – 20 minutes

Route 111 - Snapfinger Woods – 40 minutes

Route 123 - Church Street – 60 minutes

Route 185 - Alpharetta – 40 minutes

Route 196 - Upper Riverdale – 30 minutes

OTHER SERVICES:

RAIL SERVICE:

Trains arriving every 10-20 minutes. Visit MARTA for rail schedules.

North/South

Operating as scheduled.

East/West

Green Line operating from Bankhead to Vine City Stations.

Blue Line operating from Indian Creek to H.E. Holmes Stations.

Streetcar

Shuttle van servicing route arriving approximately every 45 minutes.

MARTA MOBILITY SERVICE:

Current bookings will continue for the remainder of the day.

No further same-day bookings accepted.

Subscriptions are cancelled for the remainder of the day, and will resume tomorrow pending restoration of full service.

