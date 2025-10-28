UPS to lay off another 14,000 employees by end of the year

SANDY SPRINGS — Sandy Springs-based UPS announced Tuesday that they were laying off an additional 14,000 staff by the end of the year.

That brings the total terminations and reductions in force to 48,000 positions, with the company saying they have already terminated 34,000 roles this year.

In the quarterly earnings release that contained the layoff notice to the public, UPS said they were grateful for their staff for their dedication to the company.

“I want to extend my gratitude to all UPSers for their dedication and steadfast commitment to serving our customers,” CEO Carol Tomé said in a statement. “We are executing the most significant strategic shift in our company’s history, and the changes we are implementing are designed to deliver long-term value for all stakeholders. With the holiday shipping season nearly upon us, we are positioned to run the most efficient peak in our history while providing industry-leading service to our customers for the eighth consecutive year.”

The company also announced that they’d “UPS entered into a sale-leaseback transaction related to five properties, which resulted in a $330 million pre-tax gain on sale within Supply Chain Solutions, and which contributed $0.30 to diluted earnings per share.”

The company told investors they’d earned $676 million in their third quarter profits, or what they earned above operational costs. Overall third quarter revenue was a reported $4.67 billion.

