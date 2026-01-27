Georgia man fatally shoots brother, authorities say

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. — A shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead is now under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities say on Monday, around 10 a.m. LaMarkius Tiwaun White, 44, of Vidalia, shot LaCorey White, 35, of Twin City during an argument at a home in the 400 block of 2nd Street in Twin City, Emanuel County.

White was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GBI says the men are brothers.

An autopsy will be conducted by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler.

White was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was booked into the Emanuel County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office at 478-237-7526.

