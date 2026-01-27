VIDEO: 8 arrested as APD busts alleged citywide larceny ring

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a long-running investigation into larcenies from vehicles across the city led to a major search warrant execution on the city’s west side, ending with multiple arrests, dozens of weapons recovered, and children found living inside the apartment.

On Jan. 15, the Atlanta Police Department’s Larceny from Auto (LFA) Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment complex on Fairburn Road. Body camera video shows officers moving in to secure the apartment as part of what APD called a coordinated, multi-unit operation.

According to APD, investigators recovered a large amount of stolen property inside the apartment, including stolen police equipment. Officers also seized 11 guns, three tasers, three gun switches, nearly 11 ounces of MDMA and 87 grams of marijuana.

Authorities say young children were also found living in the apartment. A referral to the Division of Family and Children Services (DFACS) is now underway to ensure their safety.

The operation involved support from SWAT, APEX, ACE, Robbery, Gangs, Zone 3, Zone 4 FIT, and Clark Atlanta University Police. APD says the collaboration helped ensure the warrant was executed safely.

Investigators say the apartment had been identified as a recurring hotspot for larceny from auto activity. Multiple cases involving stolen electronics and vehicles, including a rented Hyundai and a stolen Kia, were traced back to the complex, eventually leading officers to the Fairburn Road apartment.

The following people were arrested, and their charges are as follows:

Stancer Crowder, 23 – trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering, obstruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Johntre Staggers, 22 – trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering, obstruction

Terry Tolbert, 18 – trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering, obstruction; also wanted in Union City for entering an auto

Christopher Murrah, 17 – trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering, obstruction

Malik Brown, 22 – trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering, obstruction, possession of a firearm by a first-time offender

Corey Baldwin, 19 – trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering, obstruction

Angela Smith, 33 – trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering

Deangleo Terry, 17 – trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering, obstruction; also wanted on APD warrants for theft by receiving and financial transaction fraud

APD says the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible.

