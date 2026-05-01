Metro Atlanta city considers parking permits for residents

DECATUR, Ga. — The City of Decatur plans to launch a residential parking permit program. The goal is to give residents priority parking near their homes and curb the number of non-residential vehicles in neighborhoods.

During weekends, parking in commercial areas near restaurants and shops often fill up. Visitors then seek free parking on residential streets nearby, denying residents parking spaces near their homes.

“In my situation I don’t have a choice to park in a garage or driveway. I depend on street parking in front of my house.” said Cozart Smith.

Smith is a lifelong resident of Decatur. He lives an older home. Many older homes in his neighborhood don’t have driveways. He says on some nights, most of the street parking is taken by people who don’t live in the neighborhood.

“The restaurants on Ponce are very popular on weekends. They run out of parking, and people resort to parking on our streets.” said Smith.

Decatur city officials are updating an ordinance that establishes residential parking areas in the city to make parking rules more enforceable.

Nearly three dozen streets would be designated residential parking. Residents using street parking would be required to obtain an annual permit. The fee would be $25 per vehicle.

Proceeds would be used to for parking patrols and license plate readers, that would be used by an outside contractor to enforce the program. Some residents see the fee as reasonable, but others don’t.

“I feel like, to discriminate against folks like me, who don’t have a choice by forcing us to pay a fee to park in front of my house is not acceptable.’ said Smith.

Decatur officials say the estimated start cost of the program will be about $350,000, with annual operating costs around $250,000,

The city commission plans to vote on the draft ordinance next week. Channel 2 Action News is awaiting a response for a comment on the program from Decatur officials.

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