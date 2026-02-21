15-year-old shot in Georgia Piggly Wiggly parking lot

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A teenage girl was shot while sitting in the car with her family on Thursday night.
LaGrange police say they were called to Piggly Wiggly on South Greenwood Street just before 8 p.m. for reports of shots being fired.
While on their way, someone called 911 and said a teenager had been shot and was being taken to the hospital in a personal car.
Officers found the car and were able to help the 15-year-old girl until she got to the hospital. She was later flown to Grady Memorial Hospital, but there is no word on her current condition.
Investigators say four people, including the 15-year-old girl and a 3-year-old, were sitting in the car in the grocery store parking lot waiting on a food order.
That’s when police say a man fired shots at their car, hitting the car and the girl.
Police have not identified the suspect.
