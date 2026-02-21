15-year-old shot in Georgia Piggly Wiggly parking lot

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A teenage girl was shot while sitting in the car with her family on Thursday night.

LaGrange police say they were called to Piggly Wiggly on South Greenwood Street just before 8 p.m. for reports of shots being fired.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While on their way, someone called 911 and said a teenager had been shot and was being taken to the hospital in a personal car.

Officers found the car and were able to help the 15-year-old girl until she got to the hospital. She was later flown to Grady Memorial Hospital, but there is no word on her current condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators say four people, including the 15-year-old girl and a 3-year-old, were sitting in the car in the grocery store parking lot waiting on a food order.

That’s when police say a man fired shots at their car, hitting the car and the girl.

Police have not identified the suspect.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group