More than $14K stolen from South Fulton convenience store, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect accused of stealing more than $14,000 in cash from a local convenience store.

South Fulton police said the theft happened on Feb. 15, at 2:40 p.m. at the Quick Pick Food Mart located at 5245 Welcome All Road.

Investigators say the suspect walked into the store and took more than $14,000 in cash before driving away. Authorities say the suspect left the business in a gray or tan Kia SUV and was last seen traveling toward Roosevelt Highway.

Police said the suspect was wearing a grey shirt, dark pajama pants and yellow slides.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is urged to contact Ofc. R. Johnson with the General Investigations Unit at 404-545-9735 or via email.

Officials say tips from the public could play a critical role in helping solve the case and keeping the community safe.

The investigation remains ongoing.

