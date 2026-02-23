Some flights diverted from 2 Mexican cities as Mexico strikes drug cartel

ATLANTA — Airlines have diverted flights from two Mexican cities as the Mexican army took action against a powerful drug cartel on Sunday.

The Mexican army killed the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes,“El Mencho,” on Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

Troops came under fire and killed four people at the location.

Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta are located in Jalisco state, where the operation took place.

The State Department has issued a warning about “security operations, roadblocks and the arising criminal activity” in Puerto Vallarta, Chapala and Guadalajara in Jalisco states, as well as locations in northern Mexico.

The government encouraged U.S. citizens to “remain in their homes until further notice.”

As a result, airlines announced adjustments their schedules.

United Airlines and American Airlines have canceled flights to Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara Sunday.

“We have waivers in place to support customers with options and encourage travelers flying United to visit united.com to check their flight status and view the latest information," United said in a statement.

The company also encouraged travelers to download the United mobile app and use the Agent on Demand tool.

American Airlines said it has issued a travel alert “to provide additional flexibility to customers. This allows travelers to rebook without change fees."

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make any additional changes to our operation as necessary to ensure the safety and security of our customers and team members,” American Airlines said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

Delta Air Lines said they “have taken steps to adjust our operation,” and advised customers traveling to Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta to “monitor their travel via the Fly Delta app or onDelta.com in case of any changes to their itinerary.”

A travel waiver has been published allowing customers with travel to these locations to change their flights.

