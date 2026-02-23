Delta flight to Atlanta experiences engine trouble, returns to Savannah airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Delta flight from Savannah to Atlanta experienced engine trouble after leaving the airport and had to turn around shortly after takeoff. A large grass fire was sparked near the airport by the engine trouble.

In a statement Sunday night, Delta said Flight 1067 “returned to the airport soon after takeoff Sunday evening, following a mechanical issue with the aircraft’s left engine.”

FlightAware said the flight took off at around 6:45 p.m. and landed back at the airport at 7:12 p.m.

The plane, a Boeing 737-900, landed safely. Customers deplaned at the gate.

The flight had 179 customers, two pilots and four flight attendants, Delta said.

The plane “was met by fire trucks,” the airline said.

“We are working to reaccommodate all customers on alternate flights. We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels,” Delta said in a statement.

The large grass fire sparked outside Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport has been extinguished.

The fire didn’t affect flights and runways, ABC affiliate WJCL said.

