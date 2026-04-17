Man waiting at bus stop saw 2 people walk by. Minutes later, she’d been stabbed

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is fighting for her life after she was stabbed near a bus stop in the middle of the night in DeKalb County.

Police say she was stabbed multiple times on Presidential Parkway near Chamblee Tucker Road just after 2:30 a.m. She was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden spoke to a witness who said he heard the woman’s cries for help.

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The witness, who does not want to be identified because the suspect is not in custody, said he was waiting at the bus stop when the victim and a man walked by. A few minutes later, she walked back alone.

“I seen the female walking back up here. She was stabbed pretty bad. She was stabbed in her stomach…up there by her neck," he said.

“What did she say to you?” Seiden asked.

“Help! Help!” he replied.

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With the suspect still on the run, that witness says he has been left shaken and worried it could happen again.

“Just hoping she’s OK, but I hope they catch the guy,” he said.

Police have not released an identity or a description of the suspect.

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