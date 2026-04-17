100 mph chase ends with car flipping down GA 400

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A driver was arrested last month after a high-speed chase ended in him crashing his car.

Sandy Springs officer says they saw a driver not staying in his lane on Dunwoody Place.

When officers tried pulling the car over, the driver sped off going more than 100 mph on Georgia 400 and Interstate 285.

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Dash camera video shows officers chasing the suspect and eventually performing a PIT maneuver to stop the car.

Another angle of the video shows the car crash into the median wall, start sparking and flipping down the highway.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was arrested and faces charges including fleeing, reckless driving and more.

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“Even late at night, reckless driving at high speeds puts everyone at risk, from other drivers to first responders,” the police department wrote in a statement.

Officers added that safety is always their first priority, which can mean “taking action when it is safe to do so.”

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