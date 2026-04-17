A Georgia mother disappeared from her hair salon; she was never seen alive again

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The mystery surrounding the disappearance and death of Patrice Endres is gaining new attention with a new call for clues from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. They posted online on the 22nd anniversary of her disappearance.

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On Thursday, April 15, 2004, Patrice Endres, 38, disappeared from her salon, Tamber’s Trim ‘N Tan, located at 6195 Matt Highway/Highway 369 in Cumming.

Investigators pinpointed the narrow window of time when she vanished. She was last seen just before 11:30 a.m. and was discovered missing just after noon.

Investigators found money was taken from the salon, her lunch was uneaten, her car keys were present and her car was moved from its normal location.

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Endres’ skeletal remains were found behind a church off Kelly Bridge Road in Dawson County on Dec. 6, 2005.

Her wedding ring was never found. The GBI says the ring consists of two bands soldered together with a marquis diamond center stone.

Investigators hope someone will recognize the ring, which may lead them to the person responsible for her death.

You are urged to call the GBI tip line at 800-597-8477 if you have information about this case.

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