Woman who accused ex-officer of sexual assault upset he bonded out and she wasn’t invited to court

CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police say she was sexually assaulted by one of their officers while he was taking her to jail.

Channel 2 Action News brought you this story back in March.

The woman is livid no one invited her to court to oppose the bond former City of South Fulton officer Micheal Cockran received.

“I’m dressed to get to court,” the victim told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

Channel 2 Action News is not identifying her because of the nature of the charges.

But she said no one from the district attorney’s office told her where to go.

“No. Nobody told me the time, the place, the courtroom, the courthouse. Nothing,” she said. She is very upset about that.

She says if she had been in court, she would have opposed Cockran getting a $30,000 bond, which means he will only have to pay 10%, or $3,000 to get out.

“I feel worthless. I feel left out. I feel like I don’t matter. This is depressing,” she said.

City of South Fulton police fired Cockran right after officers arrested him last month.

Police say he turned off his bodycam and took the victim to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted her.

He faces sexual assault by persons with supervisory authority and violation of oath charges.

“We vehemently deny all the allegations,” Kimani King, Cochran’s attorney said.

King waived his preliminary hearing and didn’t allow him to appear in court.

“We have reached a resolution on bond,” he told the judge.

King told the judge he and prosecutors agreed Cockran would get that $30,000 bond and he would have to stay away from the victim.

King says his client deserved the bond he received: “He’s a family man. He’s been married for many years. He’s an officer whose never been in trouble in his entire life.”

The victim sees it differently.

“It’s ridiculous. I’m only worth $30,000. That’s not fair,” she said.

Jones reached out to the district attorney’s office for a comment but did not hear back.

Cockran’s bond order says he can’t work in law enforcement or security. He will also wear an ankle monitor he has to pay for.

His attorney says he is in protective custody.

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