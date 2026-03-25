South Fulton police officer sexually assaulted woman after arresting her, officials say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police officer is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he arrested.

Police say a woman was involved in a domestic dispute when South Fulton Police Officer Micheal Cockran confronted her.

He arrested her after she found out she had a warrant. It was on the way to jail that police say Cockran violated her in the worst way.

“None of us want anybody like that among our ranks,” Interim City of South Fulton Police Chief Cedric Alexander said about Cockran

Officers arrested Cockran after Alexander said he sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman whom he had arrested on March 21.

“The initial call for service that the officer responds to was a domestic dispute,” Alexander said.

Police said Cockran said the woman involved in the dispute at a gas station on Spence Road.

Alexander said he turned off his body camera and arrested her after finding out she had a warrant out of DeKalb County.

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The woman told staff at that jail Cockran had sexually assaulted her on the way.

Alexander said his officers checked Cockran’s in-car camera system and GPS data.

“It was determined that when they took off, he took her to an undisclosed location where the sexual assault took place,” Alexander said.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones asked Alexander what Cockran said after officers confronted him.

“I can’t get into the specifics of that,” Alexander told Jones.

“Did he deny it?” Jones asked Alexander.

“I cannot get into the specifics of that at this point,” Alexander said.

But court documents indicate Cockran initially denied it and later said the sex was voluntary after seeing the in-car video.

Alexander said people under arrest can’t consent.

“Being in that supervisory role, he’s responsible for her care. He’s in total violation,” Alexander said.

Police said Cockran is in the process of being terminated.

Alexander said his officers are looking at his past arrests to see if anything raises suspicion.

Cochran faces sexual assault by persons with supervisory authority and violation of oath.

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