I-75 express lanes delayed opening for technical issues

Peach Pass drivers who use the Interstate 75 express lanes in Cobb and Cherokee counties may experience delays on Wednesday morning.

The State Road and Toll Authority says it is experiencing technical difficulties opening the lanes up. Workers instead are having to manually open them for each segment of the toll lanes.

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“System maintenance staff are currently investigating the cause of the facility not opening electronically and are working diligently to bring the system online,” a spokesperson said.

The I-75 Northwest Express Lanes are normally open for southbound travel during the morning commute and close between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to reverse the lanes.

The SRTA’s message did not have a timetable for how long it will take to get the system back online.

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