Parents, students shaken after 15-year-old arrested for bringing gun to a Cobb County high school

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old student is in custody after bringing a firearm onto the campus of Hillgrove High School, prompting a lockdown that left parents and students shaken.

The situation began when a weapon was detected on campus earlier in the day.

Officials said the school was placed on a Code Red lockdown as officers responded.

Within minutes, police located the student, took the teen into custody, and recovered the firearm.

Authorities said the entire incident — from detection to arrest — was resolved in approximately 12 minutes.

While the response was swift, many parents said those moments felt much longer.

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“You hear about it in the news, and you pray that it doesn’t happen here,” said Sarah Omodle, who rushed to the campus after getting a call from one of her kids. “You send your kids to school to be safe, and they’re not safe at school. Where else are you going to be safe?”

Video from the scene showed long lines of cars forming outside the school as families rushed to pick up their children early.

Some parents said they were overwhelmed with fear as they tried to get information about what was happening inside.

“Just shaken up, overwhelmed, but glad that it’s over,” said Holly Lumpkin, who was working from home when her son alerted her. “It’s just surreal for me.”

Lumpkin’s son, James, described a tense atmosphere as the lockdown was put in place.

“We practice situations like this, but you never think it’s actually going to happen at your school, “James Lumpkin said. “As soon as I saw police rushing in, I knew it was serious. Everyone was super scared and just nervous, but everyone’s just super grateful that we’re all okay and nobody got hurt.”

It remains unclear how the student was able to bring the firearm onto campus.

Police have not released additional details about possible charges.

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