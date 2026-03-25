7-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself, family says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 7-year-old boy has died after an accidental shooting in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County police responded to a home on Loveless Drive overnight Wednesday and found the child dead inside the home. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner identified him as Anthony Bernard Jones III.

We are working to get more information from officials LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

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Channel 2’s Darryn Moore watched as crime scene vans arrived at the scene on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

A family member later confirmed to Moore that the 7-year-old got hold of a gun and shot himself. The boy did not survive.

Detectives are working to confirm how the boy got access to the gun.

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