Drag race in Duluth ends with 2 cars impounded, 2 arrested, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are facing charges after Duluth police say they were drag racing through traffic on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, weaving between lanes without signals at high speeds.

Police say a black Porsche and a black Tesla were side by side heading southbound when an officer spotted them from the intersection of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Duluth Highway last Tuesday at around 11 a.m. The officer pursued until each driver pulled over.

The Porsche pulled into a McDonald’s parking lot in a nearby Kroger shopping center. The driver admitted to speeding and apologized, police say.

Officers used Duluth’s Real Time Crime Center camera network to track the Tesla to a shopping center a few blocks south, where a second officer detained the driver.

Both men were arrested on charges including racing, reckless driving, speeding, and improper lane change. Both cars were impounded.

The arrests come two weeks after a deadly street racing crash near Lawrenceville in Gwinnett County.

In that incident, Gwinnett County police say two drivers were racing on Breckinridge Boulevard near Lawrenceville when one car flew off the road and into a tree, killing the driver.

Investigators say the second driver watched the crash happen, then drove home. He was later arrested for vehicular homicide.

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