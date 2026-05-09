Gas prices aren’t the only thing going up. Jet fuel sends plane ticket costs soaring

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re planning to fly this spring or summer for a vacation getaway, expect to pay a lot more for a plane ticket.

“This is a brutal time for the airlines and then in turn for the passengers,” said Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard.

The ongoing conflict with Iran has severely impacted world oil supplies. Jet fuel prices have doubled to nearly $200 dollars a barrel. Airlines are passing along their added fuel cost to customers.

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“What is going on with ticket prices is shocking. Did you know the cost of an airline ticket is now 51% higher than it was a year ago?” said Howard.

Making matters worse for air travelers is that they will have fewer choices of flights and destinations.

“So what will happen, is airlines will continue to park more and more planes, discontinuing more and more flights. And the reason they do that is to be able to increase the price they charge for tickets on the planes they still fly,” said Howard.

Howard also says also cutting on normally free in-flight amenities.

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“Delta is no longer going to offer snacks or beverages on a huge precent of their flights that are shorter flights. And so got to know want to have that empty water bottle that you fill before your plane and remember to bring your own snacks,” said Howard.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan spoke with people passing through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport about the high cost of flying. They say it will make think twice about summer travel the requires a plane ticket.

“My buddy booked a flight a few days ago, and it was about $200 more than what I paid,” said passenger Jason Johnson.

To get the best ticket prices, early booking is recommended along with having flexible dates, and flying during the middle of the week instead of Mondays or Fridays.

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