Murder suspect on the loose after escaping from Grady Memorial Hospital

ATLANTA — A murder suspect receiving treatment at Grady Memorial Hospital escaped custody on Friday afternoon.

Atlanta police said 32-year-old Carwon Marqavious Redding was under the custody of the Atlanta City Detention Center when he escaped from Grady.

Officers are canvassing the area near where Redding escaped.

Redding was initially arrested in connection to a homicide back in April of this year. He faces charges of felony murder and selling cocaine.

Police said Redding may be naked or wearing different clothes.

Anyone who sees Redding is asked to contact Atlanta police.

