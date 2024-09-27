Hurricane Helene: Boat rescues underway at flooded Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — A boat rescue is underway for residents of a flooded Atlanta apartment complex.

The Peachtree Park Apartments on Peachtree Park Drive are feeling the impacts of Hurricane Helene as it comes through Georgia.

Heavy rain ahead of Helene’s full arrival in the metro area led to the apartment complex seeing lots of water, leading to the need for an evacuation.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer was at the scene, where first responders were using boats to help residents leave the apartment complex.

Details on the exact number of people impacted were not immediately available.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm on Thursday evening and early Friday was downgraded to a Category 1 storm.

However, rain is still coming in and wind speeds are still reported at about 90 miles per hour, meaning the storm will still likely impact the area as it moves through.

Channel 2 Action News is working to get more details about the rescue underway.

