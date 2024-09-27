Hurricane Helene Updates: 2 people dead in South Georgia as Helene moves closer to metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Here’s what you need to know:

Helene officially made landfall at 11:20 p.m. in the Florida panhandle.

Heavy downpours are causing flooding across North Georgia.

Brief spin-up tornadoes are possible as Helene moves in.

The storm is moving quickly north.

Helene is likely to hit as a Category 1 in the southern counties of the Channel 2 viewing area.

The storm is likely to be a strong Tropical Storm as it moves into metro Atlanta.

Helene will move out of Georgia by mid-morning Friday.

Extensive power outages and mass amounts of trees down are expected from the storm.

Severe Weather Team 2 is monitoring Hurricane Helene around the clock and making sure you have the latest information to keep you and your family safe.

Hurricane Helene officially made landfall as a Category 4 storm Thursday night along Florida’s Big Bend and is quickly moving North across Georgia.

Here are the current warnings issued for our area:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect Butts, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Pike and Spalding counties.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Lumpkin, Meriwether, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Paulding, Pickens, Putnam, Rockdale, South Fulton, Troup, and Union counties.

A Flash Flood Warning is in place for parts of Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gilmer, Pickens, Bartow, Carroll, Gordon, Paulding and Coweta counties until 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Helene is already bringing flooding to our area:

Heavy rain has already started falling across North Georgia, causing flooding and trees down across the metro and additional extensive amounts of rain is going to continue to fall throughout Friday. Parts of North Georgia could see 4-8 inches of rainfall on top of what has already fallen.

Deaths and injuries:

Two people were killed in a possible tornado in South Georgia as the storm approached, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said one person died while driving on Interstate 4 when a sign fell onto their car.

The Georgia deaths happened in a trailer park in Wheeler County, according to Sheriff Randy Rigdon.

Wheeler County is about 70 miles southeast of Macon.

Power outages:

The storm has knocked out power to over 1 million homes and businesses in Florida and over 50,000 in Georgia as it approached and came ashore.

