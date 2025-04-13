GA deputies urge the public to lookout for wanted, possibly armed man

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Monroe County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man who may be armed.

Shortly after 8 a.m. today, deputies responded to Stickland Loop to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Deputies say the man in the vehicle got out and ran away when they arrived.

They identified him as Raven Blankenship. He is wanted out of Spalding County for violating his probation on a drug charge.

Deputies say he is possibly armed and urge the public not to approach him.

He is five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 185 lbs.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 or 478-994-7010.

