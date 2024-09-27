Hurricane Helene: Flooding forced shut down of Buford Highway in Brookhaven

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Extreme flooding forced the closure of some roads in Brookhaven.

Police directed traffic around rising water at Curtis Drive and Buford Highway Thursday night.

“The best thing motorists can do is stay off the roads do not create an additional problem for EMS, for emergency crews,” said Natalie Dale of the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Dale said she anticipates Helene will bring high winds and heavy rain, that could lead to widespread flooding in the area.

She said GDOT has equipment loaded and crews on alert, including immediate-response strike teams.

“There is not a county that will not be touched by some level of strong winds tornadoes flooding downed trees, so we’re dealing with that statewide,” said Dale.

But there are drivers who have no other choice but to travel in the dangerous weather.

Truck driver TJ Tuff is traveling from Fairburn, Georgia to El Paso, Texas.

“Make sure everything is working properly on your truck and you need to pay attention to the weather,” TJ Tuff told Channel 2 Action News reporter Audrey Washington.

Right now, drivers are being asked to stay out of the area of Buford Highway and Curtis Drive in Brookhaven because of the rising flood waters.

