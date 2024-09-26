Hurricane Helene: List of school districts closed on Friday in north Georgia

ATLANTA — With the risk for significant flooding and Georgia in the path of Hurricane Helene, some school districts are changing their plans for classes, athletic events and after-school activities.

Helene strengthened into a Category 2 storm with winds of 90 miles per hour on Thursday morning. Helene will move across Georgia and into metro Atlanta late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Here are the districts that have made announcements about classes and after-school activities on Friday so far.

Atlanta Public Schools

All APS schools will be closed on Friday. District office employees will work remotely. An update will be provided on Friday afternoon for activities currently planned for Saturday.

Atlanta Technical College

Atlanta Technical College campuses will be working virtually on Friday.

Banks County Schools

Banks County Schools will be closed for students and staff on Friday. All sports and extra-curricular activities will be canceled for Friday.

Barrow County Schools

Schools will be closed on Friday. After-school activities have also been canceled.

Bartow County Schools

The Bartow County School System will be closed to all students and staff on Friday.

Butts County Schools

The Butts County School System will be closed on Friday.

Calhoun City Schools

Calhoun City Schools will be closed for all students and staff on Friday.

Carroll County Schools

Friday will be a Distance Learning Day for all students. All employees will work remotely to support Distance Learning and other work requirements. A decision on Friday night football games will be made at a later time.

Chattooga County Schools

All Chattooga County Schools are closed on Friday.

Cherokee County Schools

Cherokee County Schools will be closed on Friday.

Clark Atlanta University

The Clark Atlanta University campus will operate remotely on Friday.

Clarke County Schools

Clarke County Schools will be closed on Friday.

Clayton County Schools

All Clayton County Schools and district offices will be closed Friday. All athletic events, extra-curricular activities, and school system-related events and programs have been canceled for Friday and Saturday.

Clayton State University

Clayton State University will be closed all day on Friday.

Clay County, NC Schools

The Clay County, North Carolina school district already had a virtual learning day scheduled for Friday, which will continue.

Coweta County Schools

All Coweta County schools will be closed on Friday. All after-school activities have been canceled.

Dawson County Schools

All Dawson County schools will be closed to students and staff on Friday. All extracurricular activities have been canceled.

City of Decatur Schools

All facilities of the City Schools of Decatur, including College Heights ECLC, will be closed on Friday. Additionally, all CSD extracurricular activities are canceled.

DeKalb County Schools

All DCSD schools and activities will be closed on Friday.

Douglas County Schools

After-school activities will be canceled on Friday.

Emory University

Emory University, including Oxford College, will transition to remote work and virtual learning on Friday.

Fannin County Schools

All Fannin County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Friday. Extracurricular activities have been canceled.

Floyd County Schools

All Floyd County Schools will be closed on Friday. Extracurricular activities for Friday and Saturday will be made later.

Fulton County Schools

All Fulton County Schools and central offices will be closed on Friday.

Georgia College & State University

Georgia College & State University will suspend all classes and programming activities for Friday.

Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech will move to Modified Operations and a Digital Learning Day on Friday. Click here for related FAQ.

Gordon County Schools

All Gordon County Schools will be closed for all students and staff on Friday.

Greene County Schools

Extracurricular events have been canceled on Thursday. A decision has not yet been made on if schools will be open on Friday

Griffin-Spalding County Schools

Griffin-Spalding County School District operations will be canceled on Friday.

Gwinnett County Schools

All schools will be closed on Friday and all after-school activities are canceled. All GCPS activities and events on Saturday are canceled.

Habersham County Schools

Habersham County Schools will be closed for students and staff on Friday.

Hall County Schools

The Hall County School District will conduct school from home on Friday. All extracurricular events for Friday are canceled or postponed.

Haralson County Schools

All Haralson County Schools will be closed on Friday.

Heard County Schools

All Heard County Schools will be closed on Friday.

Henry County Schools

Henry County Schools will be closed on Friday. All school-related activities are canceled on Friday.

Jackson County Schools

The Jackson County School System will be closed on Friday. All schools and offices will be closed.

Jasper County Schools

All Jasper County Schools were open on Thursday, but school officials say they are still making a decision about Friday.

Kennesaw State University

Kennesaw State University will be closed on Friday.

Lamar County Schools

All Lamar County Schools will be closed on Friday.

Lumpkin County Schools

All Lumpkin County Schools will be closed to students and staff on Friday. Lumpkin County High School’s varsity football game has been rescheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.

Madison County Schools

All Madison County schools will be closed on Friday. All extra-curriculars have been canceled.

Meriwether County Schools

All Meriwether County Schools will transition to remote learning on Friday.

Morehouse College

The campus will operate remotely on Friday.

Morehouse School of Medicine

The campus will operate remotely on Friday.

Morgan County Schools

All schools will have a remote learning day on Friday.

Newton County Schools

All Newton County Schools and district offices will be closed on Friday. At this time, Saturday activities will continue as planned unless changes become necessary.

Oconee County Schools

All Oconee County schools will be closed on Friday. Extracurricular activities have been canceled for both days.

Oglethorpe County Schools

All schools will be closed on Friday. After-school activities on both days have been canceled.

Oglethorpe University

All classes will be remote on Friday.

Paulding County Schools

All Paulding County schools, facilities and district offices will be closed on Friday. All extracurricular activities are also canceled on Thursday and Friday.

Pickens County Schools

Pickens County schools and the District Office will be closed on Friday.

Pike County Schools

All Pike County schools will be closed on Friday.

Polk County Schools

Polk County School District will have a learn-from-home day on Friday. No decision has been made yet about after-school activities and athletics.

Putnam County Schools

School officials have not yet made a decision on if schools will be open on Friday.

Rabun County Schools

All Rabun County Schools will participate in a virtual learning day on Friday.

Reinhardt University

Reinhardt University will be closed on Friday. This encompasses the main campus in Cherokee County and the Cauble School of Nursing campus in Jasper.

Rockdale County Schools

Rockdale County Schools will be closed on Friday.

Rome City Schools

Rome City Schools will have an independent learning day on Friday. All after-school activities have been canceled.

Spelman College

The campus will operate remotely on Friday.

Thomaston-Upson County Schools

All Thomaston-Upson County Schools will be closed on Friday.

Towns County Schools

All schools will operate on a virtual learning day on Friday.

Troup County Schools

All Troup County Schools and System Offices will be closed on Friday. All after-school activities on Friday have been canceled or rescheduled. A decision will be made for Saturday events at a later time.

Union County Schools

Union County Schools will observe an at-home learning day for students on Friday. Students are encouraged to complete their at-home learning activities if conditions allow. All extracurricular activities are canceled over the weekend.

University of Georgia

The main campus of the University of Georgia will be closed on Friday. All in-person classes, campus events and activities will be canceled during this time.

Walton County Schools

Schools will be closed on Friday. Extracurricular activities have been canceled.

White County Schools

All White County Schools will be closed on Friday.

