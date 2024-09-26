Hurricane Helene: List of school districts closed on Friday in north Georgia

ATLANTA — With the risk for significant flooding and Georgia in the path of Hurricane Helene, some school districts are changing their plans for classes, athletic events and after-school activities.
Helene strengthened into a Category 2 storm with winds of 90 miles per hour on Thursday morning. Helene will move across Georgia and into metro Atlanta late Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Here are the districts that have made announcements about classes and after-school activities on Friday so far.
Atlanta Public Schools
All APS schools will be closed on Friday. District office employees will work remotely. An update will be provided on Friday afternoon for activities currently planned for Saturday.
Atlanta Technical College
Atlanta Technical College campuses will be working virtually on Friday.
Banks County Schools
Banks County Schools will be closed for students and staff on Friday. All sports and extra-curricular activities will be canceled for Friday.
Barrow County Schools
Schools will be closed on Friday. After-school activities have also been canceled.
Bartow County Schools
The Bartow County School System will be closed to all students and staff on Friday.
Butts County Schools
The Butts County School System will be closed on Friday.
Calhoun City Schools
Calhoun City Schools will be closed for all students and staff on Friday.
Carroll County Schools
Friday will be a Distance Learning Day for all students. All employees will work remotely to support Distance Learning and other work requirements. A decision on Friday night football games will be made at a later time.
Chattooga County Schools
All Chattooga County Schools are closed on Friday.
Cherokee County Schools
Cherokee County Schools will be closed on Friday.
Clark Atlanta University
The Clark Atlanta University campus will operate remotely on Friday.
Clarke County Schools
Clarke County Schools will be closed on Friday.
Clayton County Schools
All Clayton County Schools and district offices will be closed Friday. All athletic events, extra-curricular activities, and school system-related events and programs have been canceled for Friday and Saturday.
Clayton State University
Clayton State University will be closed all day on Friday.
Clay County, NC Schools
The Clay County, North Carolina school district already had a virtual learning day scheduled for Friday, which will continue.
Coweta County Schools
All Coweta County schools will be closed on Friday. All after-school activities have been canceled.
Dawson County Schools
All Dawson County schools will be closed to students and staff on Friday. All extracurricular activities have been canceled.
City of Decatur Schools
All facilities of the City Schools of Decatur, including College Heights ECLC, will be closed on Friday. Additionally, all CSD extracurricular activities are canceled.
DeKalb County Schools
All DCSD schools and activities will be closed on Friday.
Douglas County Schools
After-school activities will be canceled on Friday.
Emory University
Emory University, including Oxford College, will transition to remote work and virtual learning on Friday.
Fannin County Schools
All Fannin County Schools will have a virtual learning day on Friday. Extracurricular activities have been canceled.
Floyd County Schools
All Floyd County Schools will be closed on Friday. Extracurricular activities for Friday and Saturday will be made later.
Fulton County Schools
All Fulton County Schools and central offices will be closed on Friday.
Georgia College & State University
Georgia College & State University will suspend all classes and programming activities for Friday.
Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech will move to Modified Operations and a Digital Learning Day on Friday. Click here for related FAQ.
Gordon County Schools
All Gordon County Schools will be closed for all students and staff on Friday.
Greene County Schools
Extracurricular events have been canceled on Thursday. A decision has not yet been made on if schools will be open on Friday
Griffin-Spalding County Schools
Griffin-Spalding County School District operations will be canceled on Friday.
Gwinnett County Schools
All schools will be closed on Friday and all after-school activities are canceled. All GCPS activities and events on Saturday are canceled.
Habersham County Schools
Habersham County Schools will be closed for students and staff on Friday.
Hall County Schools
The Hall County School District will conduct school from home on Friday. All extracurricular events for Friday are canceled or postponed.
Haralson County Schools
All Haralson County Schools will be closed on Friday.
Heard County Schools
All Heard County Schools will be closed on Friday.
Henry County Schools
Henry County Schools will be closed on Friday. All school-related activities are canceled on Friday.
Jackson County Schools
The Jackson County School System will be closed on Friday. All schools and offices will be closed.
Jasper County Schools
All Jasper County Schools were open on Thursday, but school officials say they are still making a decision about Friday.
Kennesaw State University
Kennesaw State University will be closed on Friday.
Lamar County Schools
All Lamar County Schools will be closed on Friday.
Lumpkin County Schools
All Lumpkin County Schools will be closed to students and staff on Friday. Lumpkin County High School’s varsity football game has been rescheduled for Monday at 7 p.m.
Madison County Schools
All Madison County schools will be closed on Friday. All extra-curriculars have been canceled.
Meriwether County Schools
All Meriwether County Schools will transition to remote learning on Friday.
Morehouse College
The campus will operate remotely on Friday.
Morehouse School of Medicine
The campus will operate remotely on Friday.
Morgan County Schools
All schools will have a remote learning day on Friday.
Newton County Schools
All Newton County Schools and district offices will be closed on Friday. At this time, Saturday activities will continue as planned unless changes become necessary.
Oconee County Schools
All Oconee County schools will be closed on Friday. Extracurricular activities have been canceled for both days.
Oglethorpe County Schools
All schools will be closed on Friday. After-school activities on both days have been canceled.
Oglethorpe University
All classes will be remote on Friday.
Paulding County Schools
All Paulding County schools, facilities and district offices will be closed on Friday. All extracurricular activities are also canceled on Thursday and Friday.
Pickens County Schools
Pickens County schools and the District Office will be closed on Friday.
Pike County Schools
All Pike County schools will be closed on Friday.
Polk County Schools
Polk County School District will have a learn-from-home day on Friday. No decision has been made yet about after-school activities and athletics.
Putnam County Schools
School officials have not yet made a decision on if schools will be open on Friday.
Rabun County Schools
All Rabun County Schools will participate in a virtual learning day on Friday.
Reinhardt University
Reinhardt University will be closed on Friday. This encompasses the main campus in Cherokee County and the Cauble School of Nursing campus in Jasper.
Rockdale County Schools
Rockdale County Schools will be closed on Friday.
Rome City Schools
Rome City Schools will have an independent learning day on Friday. All after-school activities have been canceled.
Spelman College
The campus will operate remotely on Friday.
Thomaston-Upson County Schools
All Thomaston-Upson County Schools will be closed on Friday.
Towns County Schools
All schools will operate on a virtual learning day on Friday.
Troup County Schools
All Troup County Schools and System Offices will be closed on Friday. All after-school activities on Friday have been canceled or rescheduled. A decision will be made for Saturday events at a later time.
Union County Schools
Union County Schools will observe an at-home learning day for students on Friday. Students are encouraged to complete their at-home learning activities if conditions allow. All extracurricular activities are canceled over the weekend.
University of Georgia
The main campus of the University of Georgia will be closed on Friday. All in-person classes, campus events and activities will be canceled during this time.
Walton County Schools
Schools will be closed on Friday. Extracurricular activities have been canceled.
White County Schools
All White County Schools will be closed on Friday.
