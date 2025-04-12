Clayton County

Man shot in the back, killed by masked man at Clayton County gas station

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot and killed by a masked suspect at Clayton County gas station late Friday night, police confirm.

Officers say they were called to a gas station on Hwy. 85 near Webb Road just before 11:15 p.m.

When they got there, they found a man who had been shot in the back. The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect was dressed in a black mask, blue shirt, black pants and slide-style shoes when he walked into the gas station and got into a confrontation with the victim, which led to shots being fired.

The suspect, who has not been identified, left the scene in a black Dodge Journey without a license plate.

Police say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

