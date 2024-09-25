Severe storms possible, significant flooding risk across north GA before Helene

While eyes are on Helene and its path, Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking a separate system that will bring significant rain to the area starting Wednesday ahead of Helene. There is also the risk for severe storms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Bartow, Floyd and Polk counties until 11:30 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a flood watch is in effect through Friday and the flash flooding threat will increase throughout the day.

The highest risk for flash flooding is over the northeast Georgia mountains. In metro Atlanta, there is also a significant flooding risk.

By Friday, after Helene moves through north Georgia with additional heavy rain, Monahan says metro Atlanta and north Georgia could see 5-10 inches of rain with locally higher amounts.

Here is what U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency says you should do before, during and after flooding if it occurs.

PREPARE FOR FLOODING

Know the difference between a flood watch and a flood warning. A watch means flooding is possible. A warning means flooding is occurring or will occur soon.

Be prepared if flooding is imminent. Pack a bag with important items in case you need to evacuate. Don’t forget to include needed medications.

Have multiple ways to get alerts. You can download the free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go

WHEN FLOODING OCCURS

If there is any possibility of a flash flood, move immediately to higher ground.

Do not walk through moving water.

Do not drive into flooded areas. If floodwaters rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground if you can do so safely.

Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water

AFTER FLOODING

Listen for news reports to learn whether the community’s water supply is safe to drink.

Avoid floodwaters; water may be contaminated by oil, gasoline, or raw sewage. Water may also be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines.

Be aware of areas where floodwaters have receded. Roads may have weakened and could collapse under the weight of a car.

Return home only when authorities indicate it is safe.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

First of 2 major rain events moving into Georgia

©2024 Cox Media Group