Helene updates: Storm expected to strengthen into hurricane on Wednesday

Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency on Tuesday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Helene. President Joe Biden approved a “major disaster declaration” for FEMA to assist Georgia.

The Georgia Emergency Management Association is encouraging everyone to have a plan and stay up to date through official weather updates.

Tropical Storm Helene is expected to strengthen into Hurricane Helene as it passes through the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Helene is forecast to make landfall as a major storm on Florida’s Big Bend late Thursday. It will then move across Georgia and into metro Atlanta late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Heavy rain, strong winds likely including tropical storm force wind gusts are expected. Down trees and power outages are likely. Sustained winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour are likely with gusts of 40 miles per hour and as high as 55 miles per hour are possible.

There is a risk of a brief, spin-up tornado along and east of the track of Helene.

All of metro Atlanta and north Georgia is under a Flood Watch until Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service is warning that rivers, creeks and other flood-prone locations may see flooding. They are forecasting between four and eight inches of rain.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued in Upson County.

Severe Weather Team 2 is monitoring Tropical Storm Helene around the clock and making sure you have the latest information to keep you and your family safe.

Tropical Storm Helene officially formed in the western Caribbean Sea on Tuesday morning, and is expected to strengthen into Hurricane Helene as it passes through the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Helene is expected to make landfall along Florida’s Big Bend late Thursday. But Monahan says the storm is moving fast and will make its way across Georgia and into metro Atlanta and north Georgia late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

With it, Helene is expected to bring heavy rains, tropical storm force winds and the potential for brief spin-up tornadoes.

But that’s not the first severe weather metro Atlanta will see this week. Monahan is forecasting heavy rains unrelated to Helene on Wednesday.

Because of those rains and the heavy rains Helene is expected to bring in, there is a strong concern for flooding along rivers, creeks and other areas prone to flooding. The National Weather Service has placed most of the state of Georgia under a Flood Watch until Friday afternoon.

Monahan says the flash flooding threat is increasing on Wednesday with a high risk over the northeast Georgia mountains. Widespread rainfall totals anywhere from two inches to more than four inches are possible.

By Friday, metro Atlanta and north Georgia could see between five and nine inches of rain, according to Monahan.

On Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Upson County in the southern part of the metro Atlanta area.

Is Helene a hurricane?

As of 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Tropical Storm Helene has not yet strengthened enough to become a hurricane.

It is expected to continue moving over the deep, warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. As it moves across those waters, it is expected to intensify and form into Hurricane Helene on Wednesday, but the exact timing is unclear.

It is expected to be a major hurricane, either Category 2 or 3, when it makes landfall at Florida’s Big Bend on Thursday.

When will Helene move into Georgia?

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Helene is moving quickly. So once it makes landfall late Thursday in Florida, it is expected to quickly make its way into Georgia and into north Georgia by late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

As it moves in, Georgians can expect to see heavy rains and strong winds. Sustained winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour are likely with gusts of 40 miles per hour and as high as 55 miles per hour are possible.

Along the track and to the east of Helene’s center, there will be a risk of a brief, spin-up tornado. So depending on the exact path Helene follows, parts of metro Atlanta could see a tornado risk.

Has the government responded?

On Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency through Oct. 2. What does a state of emergency do? The order essentially frees up emergency funds for areas that could be impacted and mobilizes agencies to help with preparation, response and recovery before and after a storm.

The order also allows up to 500 Georgia National Guard troops to help with storm preparation and response.

President Joe Biden, also on Tuesday, approved a “major disaster declaration” for FEMA to assist the state.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with Georgia Emergency Management Agency officials who say they are already preparing for the storm and warning Georgians to stay alert and have a plan before the storm’s effects move into the area.

