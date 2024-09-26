Local

Hurricane Helene: Flight delays, cancellations growing at Atlanta airport

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Lisa Archbold was due to fly from Salt Lake City to San Francisco when she said she was asked by airline staff to come with them off the plane. According to Archbold, the problem was she was not wearing a bra under a loose white T-shirt she had on.

Delta asks customer to cover up FILE PHOTO: Atlanta, USA - January 23, 2021: A woman waits for her flight in an empty section of seating at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. A Delta Air Lines passenger who says she was escorted off a January flight for not wearing a bra has asked for a change in the carrier’s policy. (Joel Carillet/Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

As Georgia prepares for Hurricane Helene, dozens of flights have already been delayed or cancelled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

FlightAware currently shows over 100 flight delays and over 100 flight cancellations so far Thursday.

On Wednesday, more than 1,100 flights were delayed at the airport.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in Florida’s Big Bend on Thursday. After making landfall, Hurricane Helene will then move across Georgia and into metro Atlanta late Thursday night and into Friday morning as a tropical storm.

Several airlines have issued travel waivers, including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

The airline says flights to, from and through Atlanta for Sept. 27 can be rebooked before Oct. 1. The fare difference will be waived.

Flights for Sept. 25 through Sept. 27 can be rebooked by Oct. 4 for travelers with fare difference waived in the following cities:

  • Albany, Georgia
  • Augusta, Georgia
  • Brunswick, Georgia
  • Columbia, South Carolina
  • Columbus, Georgia
  • Daytona Beach, Florida
  • Dothan, Alabama
  • Fort Myers, Florida
  • Fort Walton Beach, Florida
  • Gainesville, Florida
  • Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
  • Jacksonville, Florida
  • Key West, Florida
  • Mobile, Alabama
  • Orlando, Florida
  • Panama City, Florida
  • Pensacola, Florida
  • Sarasota, Florida
  • Savannah, Georgia
  • Tallahassee, Florida
  • Tampa, Florida
  • Valdosta, Georgia

Southwest Airlines says the following airports may have flights canceled or delayed through Friday. Customers can rebook or travel standby within 14 days of the original travel date without having to pay extra fees:

  • Atlanta
  • Charleston, South Carolina
  • Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
  • Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • Miami, Florida
  • Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Savannah, Georgia
  • West Palm Beach, Florida


RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Helene's impending strike prompts homeowners to take down dangerous trees

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read