Hurricane Helene: Flight delays, cancellations growing at Atlanta airport

As Georgia prepares for Hurricane Helene, dozens of flights have already been delayed or cancelled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

FlightAware currently shows over 100 flight delays and over 100 flight cancellations so far Thursday.

On Wednesday, more than 1,100 flights were delayed at the airport.

Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in Florida’s Big Bend on Thursday. After making landfall, Hurricane Helene will then move across Georgia and into metro Atlanta late Thursday night and into Friday morning as a tropical storm.

Several airlines have issued travel waivers, including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

The airline says flights to, from and through Atlanta for Sept. 27 can be rebooked before Oct. 1. The fare difference will be waived.

Flights for Sept. 25 through Sept. 27 can be rebooked by Oct. 4 for travelers with fare difference waived in the following cities:

Albany, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia

Brunswick, Georgia

Columbia, South Carolina

Columbus, Georgia

Daytona Beach, Florida

Dothan, Alabama

Fort Myers, Florida

Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Gainesville, Florida

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Jacksonville, Florida

Key West, Florida

Mobile, Alabama

Orlando, Florida

Panama City, Florida

Pensacola, Florida

Sarasota, Florida

Savannah, Georgia

Tallahassee, Florida

Tampa, Florida

Valdosta, Georgia

Southwest Airlines says the following airports may have flights canceled or delayed through Friday. Customers can rebook or travel standby within 14 days of the original travel date without having to pay extra fees:

Atlanta

Charleston, South Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina

Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina

Miami, Florida

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Nashville, Tennessee

Savannah, Georgia

West Palm Beach, Florida





