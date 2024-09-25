Hurricane Helene: List of school closings, after-school activities canceled in north Georgia

ATLANTA — With the risk for significant flooding and Georgia in the path of Hurricane Helene, some school districts are changing their plans for athletic events and after-school activities.
Helene strengthened into a Category 1 storm with winds of 80 miles per hour on Wednesday morning. Helene will move across Georgia and into metro Atlanta late Thursday night and into Friday morning.
There is also a line of heavy rain and storms moving through north Georgia on Wednesday ahead of Helene.
Here are the districts that have made announcements about after-school activities so far.
Clayton County Schools
All athletic events, both indoor and outdoor, have been canceled/postponed for Wednesday and Thursday, September 25-26, 2024
